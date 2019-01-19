THE PPP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IS IRFAAN ALI ​.





See PPP PRESS STATEMENT below:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) today concluded the process of electing its Presidential Candidate, a process which lasted for nearly two months. In accordance with the agreed process, the Central Committee elected Mohammed Irfaan Ali as the Party’s Presidential Candidate for the next National and Regional Elections. Five candidates expressed an intention to contest for this post. These were Anil Nandlall, Dr Frank Anthony, Dr Vindhya Persaud, Irfaan Ali and Gail Teixeira.

Immediately prior to the elections Dr. Frank Anthony, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Gail Teixeira withdrew from the contest leaving Nandlall and Ali as the two contestants. Ali received 24 votes and Nandlall received 11 votes from the 35 Member Central Committee, thereby making Ali the Presidential Candidate. After the vote the four other contenders congratulated Ali and pledged support to working towards a PPP/C victory.

The 38 year old Ali has been a member of the PPP for over 20 years and a part of the leadership for 15 years where he held the position of Finance Secretary for several years.

He served in the Cabinet for 7 years holding the portfolios of Minister of Housing and Water and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The Party wishes to assure that despite a most rigorous and competitive campaign, the party remains united and stands firmly behind the Presidential Candidate and pledges to work fervently to deliver victory at the polls as we continue to struggle for a better Guyana.

People’s Progressive Party

January 19, 2019

