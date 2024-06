The Red Room

Welcome to the official launch of HGPTV’s The Red Room. In Episode One, we feature three unique and different artists from right here in Guyana. ZALCHEMI, a newcomer to the Guyanese music industry with a soulful voice; ALABAMA, our first Guyanese Dancehall monarch winner 2024; and DEZYRE, with a unique voice unlike no other….Join us on a musical abduction as we enter…The Red Room.