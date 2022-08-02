‘The Talk’ executive producer Heather Gray dead aged 50 after battling ‘unforgiving disease.’

BANG Showbiz: Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner on CBS’ daytime panel show ‘The Talk’, has died aged 50.

She passed away “suddenly” after battling an “unforgiving disease”, with her death confirmed on Sunday (31.07.22) by CBS.

Gray joined the chat show in 2010 halfway through its first season as a senior supervising producer and was named executive producer in August 2019.

Before working on ‘The Talk’, Gray was supervising producer on ‘The Tyra Banks Show’ from 2006 to 2010, and won her first ‘Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show’ in 2009.

CBS bosses sent out a joint letter to the staff of ‘The Talk’ praising Gray’s work on the series.

They said: “On behalf of all of us at CBS, we want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather.

“She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like.”

The letter praised Gray for being “the heart and soul of ‘The Talk’” throughout her time on the show.

It went on: “Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to.

Her death was also marked on CBS’ ‘The Talk’ Instagram feed with a photo portrait of Gray.

A post on the platform from the show said: “It is with heavy hearts to share the unexpected passing of our beloved Heather Gray.

“Heather has been the heart and soul of “The Talk” from day one. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh.

“She was an admired, beloved mama bear of our family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the show’s success are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss who proved you can lead with kindness, caring, and friendship.

“Heather was everyone’s friend, champion, and favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly.”

Gray went on to win two more Daytime Emmy Awards in 2016 and 2018 when ‘The Talk’ took home the awards for ‘Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show’.

Amanda led tributes on Instagram, saying: “An incredible woman inside and out. I will miss her greatly.”

The show, developed by actress and host Sara Gilbert, features Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales, who serves as show moderator.