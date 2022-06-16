THEORETICAL DRIVERS EXAMS GOES ONLINE IN BERBICE

Persons in Berbice will now be able to take the Guyana Police Force’s Theoretical Driver’s Examinations online. The process was fully implemented online in the Region on Friday last (June 10, 2022), which saw the first batch of sixty-three candidates taking the examinations.

The exams were facilitated utilising the Zara Computer Centres located at the New Amsterdam and Adventure Police Stations where 17 and 43 candidates sat the exams, respectively.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) rolled out the first online theoretical driving examinations at the Felix Austin Police College, Eve Leary, on Thursday April 14, 2022.

The new method of conducting the theoretical driving examination virtually at Police Computer Centres across the country seeks to enhance the system by making the entire process transparent. It eliminates lengthy delays in accessing examination results, complaints of corruption and simplifies the process for candidates.

With the examination being done online, preliminary results are readily available within seconds after the candidate submits his/her completed examination scripts.