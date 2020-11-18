THERE IS NO SUITABLE INTERLOCUTOR TO FOSTER TALKS – VICE PRESIDENT

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has stated that there is no suitable interlocutor from the opposition camp, to foster talks on a model of governance, that allows for policies and agendas to be continued.. However, Opposition Leader joseph Harmon is adamant that the
party’s support will only be given on matters of national importance. More from Wendell Badrie

