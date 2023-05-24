THERE IS SOME AMOUNT OF NEGLIGENCE” NORTON CALLS FOR THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR MAHDIA DORM FIRE TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton demands accountability for the tragic incident at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire, which resulted in losing 19 children’s lives, including a 5-year-old boy. Norton emphasizes that there appears to be a degree of negligence involved, and those responsible must face the consequences for their actions. Renata Brunette has these details in the following report.
