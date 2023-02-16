“These allegations are humorous” – Six wanted men in Mon Repos unrest surrender

By: Shemar Alleyne

Six of the 12 men who the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said unleashed terror and mayhem at the Mon Repos Market during a protest last year, turned themselves over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday.

Those who surrendered were Tony MacKinnon, Carlos Kingston, Terrence Adolphus Nedd, Antony English, Keon Glasgow, and Dave Bershire in the company of their lawyer Dexter Todd.

“They have absolutely no fear in these allegations, and they are going to corporate with the police, and the first step of that cooperation is to surrender to the Police,” Todd posited.

He added, “these allegations are a bit humorous.”

On Thursday, the GPF issued wanted bulletins for Walkie Glasgow, Sukie Reginal, Carlos, Ray Ray/Lilly, Need, Blammi, Trotman Tixey, called ‘Quincy,’ Dave, Burke, Kaldin, Layne, and Peters.

According to the Police, the men are wanted to be prosecuted under the Acts of Terrorism contrary to section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

However, on Thursday night, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said that the men were innocent. He added that the Opposition would “support them” and do everything to avoid prosecution.

The wanted bulletins for the men come one week after Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall said that he reminded Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken that all these months have passed and no one was charged for the act.

The protest was sparked last year over the slaying of Quindon Bacchus allegedly at the hands of the Police. In fact, the government doled out compensation from its coffers to the stallholders not long after the incident.

