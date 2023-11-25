THEY ARE NOT PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, WE ALL HAVE DIFFERENT ABILITIES – RAMSON

The Guyana Council of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities is taking significant steps to transform the environment for individuals with disabilities. In a recent announcement, the Council revealed that 80 young people will benefit from new strategies designed to promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities. These initiatives represent a proactive effort to enhance inclusivity and support for this population segment. In her report, Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on these planned strategies and their expected impact.
