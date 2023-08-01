The Amerindian People’s Association has expressed dissatisfaction with the response to the families affected by the tragic Mahdia school dormitory fire. According to reporter Travis Chase, the Association believes that the needs of the families extend beyond mere financial support. They call for a more comprehensive assistance plan that acknowledges the profound emotional and physical toll this incident has taken on the victims and their families.
‘THEY SHOULD HAVE HAD LEGAL COUNSEL’ APA – ‘AFFECTED FAMILIES NEED MORE THAN FINANCIAL SUPPORT
