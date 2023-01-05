THIEVES CLIMB THROUGH ROOF OF CUMMINGS LODGE HOME, CART OFF 1.2M IN CASH AND JEWELRY.

While most residents of Guyana were celebrating the start of the New Year, a group of thieves broke into the home of Vishudyal Sewdyal in Cummings Lodge on Sunday evening. The thieves entered the home through the roof and made off with approximately $1.2 million in cash and jewelry.

In an interview with our news team, Sewdyal described returning home on Monday afternoon to find his home ransacked. As the doors were locked, the thieves had cut through the PVC ceiling in each of the three bedrooms. Sewdyal believes the theft occurred in the evening, as his son had checked on the home on Sunday afternoon, and everything was in order at that time. The thieves entered the property through a vacant lot and cut through a neighbor’s fence to access Sewdyal’s yard.

Sewdyal stated that the thieves took $400,000 in local currency, $2,000 in US dollars, gold jewelry, and Christmas toys belonging to his granddaughter. The thieves also consumed beer from the refrigerator before leaving it open. Sewdyal and his family were away for the holiday weekend, leading him to believe that the thieves knew they would be out of town.

This incident is currently under investigation by local authorities.

Renata Burnette tells us more in this report.

