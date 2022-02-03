THIEVES ROB ZEELUGT WOMAN, ESCAPE WITH $500,000

A 34-year-old housewife of Zeelugt New Housing Scheme East Bank Essequibo is counting her losses after gun touting bandits broke into her home in the wee hours of Thursday morning and allegedly stole $500,000.00 cash.

The woman claimed that she was awoken by a strange sound in her home. She then saw two suspects at her bedside demanding that she hand over cash. Fearful for her life, the woman told investigators that she surrendered the money to one of the suspects who was armed with a gun. The suspects then made good their escape .

The matter was reported to the police and investigations are in progress.