Third COVID-19 death recorded within last 24 hours

A second person who had been diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) succumbed today (Sunday), bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths within the last 24 hours to three (3).

The latest COVID-19 death recorded is that of a 53-year-old woman from Region Four (Demeraea-Mahaica).

She is the 38th person to have died from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana.

The Ministry of Health, in a press release today (Sunday), stated that it “regrettably informs that as of 13:00hrs on August 30, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

Hours, prior to this statement, the Ministry had reported the 37th COVID-19 death –a 78-year-old woman of Region Nine.

She reportedly lost the battle for her life less than 12 hours after an 80-year-old man who hailed from Region Four died from the virus.

Additionally, on Friday, the Health Ministry had announced that there were three (3) COVID-19 deaths on that day.

However, it did not provide details about their gender or ages.

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing, use of a facemask correctly and consistently and practice good hand washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.