THIRTY-EIGHT PERSONS BEFORE THE COURT FOR BREACHING CURFEW

Regional Commander, Superintendent Yonette Stephens, of Region 5 disclosed that a total of 38 persons are before the court for breaching the 6 am to 6 pm curfew. Although the Region has been free of COVID-19, the superintendent said the authorities are strictly enforcing the measures to ensure the Region remains free of the virus.

“We have 38 matters pending before the court. However, there are further repercussions [that] are then handed down by the court. There were four persons sentenced to community service for one month,” Stephens explained.

Failing to complete community service, persons will be sent to prison for one week. Stephens noted that this adherence is credited to the fact that the police in the region continue to ensure the curfew is enforced daily.