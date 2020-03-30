THIS IS ABOUT LIFE AND DEATH, NOT POLITICS – MIN LAWRENCE

Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence, on Sunday afternoon, made a visit to one of the quarantine centres, where she hosted discussions with the staff members and residents at the facility.

The centre houses approximately 20 individuals, including those who travelled home recently from Barbados.

Speaking to the residents, the Public Health Minister said the intensity of the global epidemic requires full cooperation and should not involve politics.

“The Ministry of Public Health is being led by myself and team and for us, this is about life and death, not politics. This disease does not come and ask you which party you belong to or who you voted for,” Minister Lawrence remarked.

Persons at the institution will be quarantined for 14 days and will undergo a thorough assessment by medical officials at the site. Once no symptoms are detected, the patient will be discharged.

Minister Lawrence said a separate location is prepared for persons who exhibit the signs and symptoms matching COVID-19.

Doctor in charge, Terrence George disclosed that the administration is implementing every necessary system to ensure that the residents are comfortable. He said they have improved the facility since operations commenced there, and daily, new systems are being implemented.