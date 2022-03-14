“This is what you want?” woman asks husband moments before committing suicide in Brickdam Police Station

More details are emerging following Monday morning’s chilling suicide at the Brickdam Police Station compound.

Police headquarters have reported that 49 year old Trudy DeHaarte, who worked as an an Animal Inspector at the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shot herself in the head around 9:00 hours in the Brickdam Police Station compound, Georgetown.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim and her husband, a taxi driver were having family issues and as such the husband left their home about one week ago and began living with his father at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Around 08:50 hours on Monday, Dehaarte allegedly confronted her husband and her son on Camp and Regent Streets in front of City Mall and hit her husband’s motorcar with an object which that was wrapped in a yellow cloth.

The man subsequently drove to the Brickdam Police Station where the deceased followed him.

The man, while waiting to make a report, saw the deceased standing in front of the station and pointed her out to a rank, who then escorted her into the compound.

The deceased woman then walked to the entrance of the Enquiries office and took out the object from the yellow cloth which was concealed in a black plastic bag and looked at her husband who was a short distance away from her in the office and said “this is what you want”. She then pointed the object which was still concealed in the plastic bag to the right side of her head and a clicking sound was heard. Dehaarte then fell to the ground.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Government Medical Officer Doctor Narine who examined the body and a single wound was seen to the right side temple area of the head.

The woman, up to the time of her death, was receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Psychiatric clinic.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Investigation is ongoing.