Thousands of “ganja” plants burnt by cops in Coomacka Mines

An early morning eradication exercise conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force at the Coomacka Mines, Upper Demerara River, led to the discovery and destruction of six (6) acres of land with 18,000 cannabis sativa plants.

According to a statement from the GPF, the plants ranged between five (5) inches to four (4) feet in height and were located on two (2) farms where two (2) “make-shift: camps were found.

The cops also unearthed one (1) “drying area” with eight (8) pounds of dried cannabis sativa and three (3) “nursery areas” consisting of 5,000 cups with cannabis sativa seedlings.

“The estimated weight of the cannabis plants are 39,600 pounds. The camps and the cannabis plants were destroyed by means of fire. No arrest made,” the police statement added.

Investigations continue.