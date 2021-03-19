Thousands of “ganja” plants destroyed by cops near Yarrowkabra village

An eradication exercise that lasted around five (5) hours by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday (today) about six (6) miles aback the Yarrowkabra village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway led to the discovery of over 7,500 marijuana plants.

According to a statement from the police, the exercise was conducted between 07:20h and 12:30h in the swamp lands and led to the eradication of 7,689 plants ranging between three (3) to five (5) feet in height.

Each plant was destroyed by fire.

“A marking of the location could not be done to ascertain land ownership due to a lack of relevant equipment. There were no reported incident as no one was in the area at the time of the raid.”

Investigations continue.