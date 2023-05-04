THREATS & ATTACKS ON MEDIA MUST CEASE NOW. MESSAGE OF UN SECRETARY GEN ON WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY

On World Press Freedom Day, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres made a strong statement condemning the ongoing threats, attacks, and detentions of journalists who are simply trying to do their jobs and the targeting of truth-tellers. Nightly news reporter Antonio Dey provides further details of Guterres’ comments in this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on