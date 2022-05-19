Three Armed Bandits rob Medical student of Toyota Allion, iPhone in West Ruimveldt

Ikechukwu Otiko, a 47-year-old Medical Student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology was robbed on Thursday of a $1.3 million silver grey Allion (PNN # 2975), a pink iPhone 7 cellular phone valued at $50,000 and Forty thousand dollars in cash.

The armed robbery occurred at around 00:30hrs and was carried by three males armed with handguns. Police say they are identifiable.

It occurred in the vicinity of Ascension Primary School, Ice House Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The victim who resides in New Housing Scheme Lodge was working as a taxi driver and, at about midnight, he picked up one of the perpetrators at Survival Supermarket located on Sheriff Street.

The perpetrator requested to be taken to Ice House Road, West Ruimveldt. On arrival at West Ruimveldt, the driver stopped the motorcar and was confronted by the two other perpetrators, who came on foot from an unknown location.

They pointed guns at the victim and demanded that he exited his car. A scuffle ensued between the victim and the perpetrators, and one of the perpetrators dealt him several lashes in the face with his handgun. They managed to get the victim out of the car. The perpetrators entered and made good their escape with the victim’s motorcar, along with the other articles that were inside, to an unknown location.

The matter was reported to the police on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at about 01:30hrs and the scene was visited by a party of police.

CCTV cameras were seen and are being reviewed by investigators.

Investigations are ongoing.