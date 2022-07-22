Three arrested with 474 grams marijuana, suspected stolen items

During a Police operation at Hopetown, Berbice, three persons were nabbed with a quantity of marijuana and suspected stolen items.

Acting on information received, the party of police ranks went to the home of a 30-year-old self-employed man who lives at Hopetown Village, West Coast Berbice around 14:20 hrs and 15:00 hrs on Friday.

On arrival, the ranks met the unemployed man along with a male from Agricola and a female from #8 Village, WCB. They were sitting in the hall area of the one-flat wooden house.

A black plastic bag and several zip lock bags were seen on the floor infront of the three persons

According to police headquarters ”The police checked the black plastic bag and the zip lock bags – all of which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis. The above-mentioned persons were told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. They remained silent.”

Further searches were conducted in the house and the undermentioned articles were found:

One EPICA weeding machine One Feiyipu music box One total welding helmet Two DCF drills with one bag Four G-clamps.

The three persons, suspected Cannabis and the mentioned articles were escorted to Fort Wellington Police Station.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 474 grams. Same was marked, sealed and lodged. The above mentioned articles were suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Investigations in progress.