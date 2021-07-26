Three critical after Uitvlugt accident

Three people are in critical condition following a motor vehicle accident on Sunday at Uitvlugt Public Road East Bank Essequibo (EBE) at 23:20 hours.



The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Isaac Hussain and 19-year-old Michael Gomes, both of Tuschen, EBE, and 22-year-old Pertab Singh of Parika, EBE.



According to a police press release, Hussain, the driver of motorcar #PZZ5096, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he allegedly lost control and collided with motor-lorry #GVV2920 which was parked along the northern side of the road, facing west.



The driver and the two other occupants received injuries and were rescued by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they received medical attention.



Their conditions were listed as critical at the time of this report.

