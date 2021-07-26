Three people are in critical condition following a motor vehicle accident on Sunday at Uitvlugt Public Road East Bank Essequibo (EBE) at 23:20 hours.
The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Isaac Hussain and 19-year-old Michael Gomes, both of Tuschen, EBE, and 22-year-old Pertab Singh of Parika, EBE.
According to a police press release, Hussain, the driver of motorcar #PZZ5096, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he allegedly lost control and collided with motor-lorry #GVV2920 which was parked along the northern side of the road, facing west.
The driver and the two other occupants received injuries and were rescued by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they received medical attention.
Their conditions were listed as critical at the time of this report.
Three critical after Uitvlugt accident
