Three dead, three others injured after speeding driver slams into GECOM’s fence

An early morning accident claimed the lives of two (2) men and a woman whose identity is yet to be confirmed by the cops while three (3) others, inclusive of a six(6)-month-old baby girl, are suffering from injuries about their bodies.

The deceased persons who were identified are 23-year-old Carlos Edwards Jr, the driver of the vehicle (#HC 6077) at the time of the accident, who is said to have hailed from Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice and 61-year-old Hookumchand Parmanand of #36 Village, Corentyne.

The cops are currently trying to obtain information that will lead to the dead female’s identity being revealed to them.

According to a police statement, the injured passengers were identified as Lakeram Mangal, 57, of Angoy’s Avenue New Amsterdam Berbice, 27-year-old Joyclyn Cole and Carolyn Edwards six (6) months old, both of Stanleytown New Amsterdam Berbice.

The deadly crash occurred around 04:30h today (Monday) at Fort Wellington Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

“Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #HC6077 was proceeding West along the Southern side of Fort Wellington Public Road at a fast rate. While negotiating a left bend in the road – during rains – he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and collided into the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM’s) concrete and mesh fence before ploughing into a GTT lamp pole and then finally turning turtle in a drain on the said Southern side of the road. As a result of the collision the driver and passengers received injuries about their bodies. “

They were then conveyed to Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced the driver, Edwards Jr, Parmanand and the unidentifiable female passenger all dead on arrival.

“The other passengers were treated and later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical treatment. Lakeram Mangal is being treated for lacerations to his head, and his condition is regarded as critical but stable. Joyclyn Cole’s condition is regarded as stable while Carolyn Edwards’ condition is regarded as critical but stable.”

Investigations continue.