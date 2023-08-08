Three Essequibo Coast residents killed in Craig accident

An accident between a motor lorry and a car on the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Monday night, has claimed the lives of three people.

Dead are Eric Christopher Thomas, Annette Williams, and Lynette Chapel, all of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the accident occurred at about 21:00h and involved motor lorry GYY 9560, driven by Tyrese Bess, 21, and car PPP 3034 with Stanley La Cruise, 57, behind the wheel.

The Police reported that the car was proceeding south along the eastern side of Craig Public Road with five persons in the vehicle, three adults and two children ages seven and 12.

Police identified the adults as Thomas, Williams, and Chapel.

La Cruise is alleged to have made a ‘U-Turn’ from the eastern driving lane onto the western driving lane and, in the process, collided with the motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, all of the car’s occupants received injuries on their bodies.

They were all taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre along with La Cruise.

Thomas and Williams died on the scene, and Chapel succumbed while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Their bodies were later taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

The two children and La Cruise were treated for minor injuries and sent away.

According to the Police, both drivers were administered breathalyser tests, and no trace of alcohol was detected in their system.

Both drivers are in Police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

