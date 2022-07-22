Three ex-prisoners benefit from “Fresh Start” Initiative

Getting a fresh start after incarceration can be a challenge. But an innovative programme by the Ministry of Home Affairs titled “A Fresh Start”, saw another three ex-prisoners became the third set of recipients to have benefited from the programme, which is under the auspices of the Guyana Prison Service.

The Fresh Start programme was not only established to address the needs of ex-offenders transitioning from incarceration back into society, but also it gives former offenders a chance to chart their own professional path.

To this end, Alvin Rudder was the recipient of a complete kit of carpentry tools and equipment, Shemroy King received a comprehensive joinery kit, while Naomi Adams, a cosmetologist by profession was the beneficiary of a complete cosmetology kit.

Meanwhile, at the presentation ceremony held at the Prison Headquarters boardroom earlier today (July 22, 2022), Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the Fresh Start programme has already demonstrated some success to meet the overwhelming needs of individuals leaving correctional facilities during their transition from prison to the community.

“So, we want to make sure we are doing more than just providing training programmes in the prison. We give you a tangible means once you are released to make steps in the right direction of making good and clean income for yourself and become marketable,” Mr. Elliot said.

Additionally, Officer in Charge of Prisons’ Welfare and Corrections Mrs. Marielle Bristol-Grant said that the “fresh start” initiative was conceptualised to help reintegrate inmates with the community and their families.

The ex-prisoners were considered for the “Fresh Start Toolkit” based on a number of qualifying criteria while in prison, which included participation in training programmes, conduct reviews, family support, and a post-release plan.

The recipients thanked the Ministry and Guyana Prison Service for their support upon their release.