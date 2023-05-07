Three men hijack car; one ends up dead at Land of Canaan

One of three men, who are accused of hijacking a car, was this morning found dead at the Land of Canaan, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

While details remain sketchy, HGP Nightly News was informed that the men crashed into a utility pole after hijacking the car.

Two of the men were taken to a hospital by law enforcement officials while investigators processed the dead one on the scene.

This publication was reliably informed that Police have detained the owner of the car because the information surrounding how the vehicle was hijacked was not “adding up.”

This is a developing story; we will provide more details once it becomes available.

