THREE-MONTH-OLD PERISHES IN WEST ENMORE BLAZE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A tragic fire at Hope West Enmore, East Coast Demerara, claimed the life of a three-month-old baby earlier on Thursday. The Fire Service is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. Dacia Richards will provide more details on the ongoing investigation and the community’s response to this tragedy.

