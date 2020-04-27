Three more persons recover from COVID-19 in Guyana

-no new cases recorded, no increase in death toll

Within the last 24 hours, three (3) COVID-19 patients have recovered, bring the total number of recovered cases to 15.

According to Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, there have been no new cases of the COVID-19 recorded during the same period.

“We have tested 464 persons of whom 390 are negative. Five persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation) and 24 are in institutional quarantine. Fifty-one persons remain in isolation,” she added.