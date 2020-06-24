THREE NEW COVID-19 CASES

The Ministry of Public Health has reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus after 78 tests were conducted within the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 209.

These 209 cases are inclusive of 12 deaths and 107 recoveries.

There are currently 90 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana and 16 persons in institutional quarantine. There is one patient in the COVID-19 ICU.

Persons are again reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

As of June 24, 2020, the WHO has reported that globally the confirmed cases stand at 9,129,146 with 473,797 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases have reached 4,507,006 with a total of 226,504 deaths.