As at today, August 28, 2020, a total of 35 persons have died in Guyana after contracting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

During the past 24 hours, three (3) persons who were diagnosed with the disease lost the battle for their lives.

This was announced on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page moments ago. No other details were provided.

HGP Nightly News will provide further details as soon as they become available.