Three schools to be constructed in Region One

Three new schools will be constructed in Region One as part of the Ministry of Education’s quest to achieve universal education. These schools will be constructed in Huradiah in the Moruca subdistrict, Waramuri, and Kwebana.

Following a consultation with residents of Huradiah village, Moruca Sub-region, a new primary school will be built in the community, catering to 250 pupils.

To receive an education, pupils in the village travel across the Moruca river to attend the Santa Rosa Primary School, which is currently overcrowded.

Some 10 acres of land were made available for the construction of the school. Pupils from the villages of Huradiah, Cabrora, Acquero, and Rincon will benefit from this new school.

Meanwhile, a new secondary school will be built at Waramuri. The modern secondary school will house 400 students.

According to the Ministry, the school will be equipped with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology laboratories, Information Technology, Home Economics, and Industrial Technology laboratories, a staff room, an auditorium, and teachers’ quarters to house 10 teachers and will be solar powered.

Students from Waramuri and Haimacabra are expected to benefit from the construction of this school.

Similarly, a modern secondary school that will cater to 500 students will be constructed in Kwebana.

Like the school at Waramuri, this complex will be equipped with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology laboratories, Information Technology, Home Economics, and Industrial Technology laboratories, a staff room, auditorium, and solar powered.

In addition to catering to 500 students in the classrooms, a dormitory will be built to house 250 children. It also comes equipped with Teachers’ quarters which will house 30 teachers.

The school will serve the villages of Kwebanna, Santa Cruz, Waikerebi, Chinese Landing, Kokerite, Kariako, Warapoka, Assakata, and Unity Grant.

The primary school at Kewbana is being extended to accommodate the school’s increasing population.

Like this: Like Loading...