THREE STUDENTS TIE FOR TOP SPOT AT NGSA

In this year’s National Grade Six Assessment, three students have secured placements at Queen’s College after achieving an impressive score of 506.7 marks, tying for the top position. The top ten lineup includes students from both public and private schools, showcasing academic excellence across educational institutions. Renata Burnette has the details.
