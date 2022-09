Following the release of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results on Friday morning at the Arthur Chung Convention Center, Three students from three different educational districts have emerged on top, tying with 518 marks. They are Neuel Bancroft from Annandale Primary, Region Four, Angelica Subryan from the Cumberland Primary in Region Six, and Johnathon Gomes from the Jos- El Educational Institute in District 11 (Georgetown). Antonio Dey has the details.

