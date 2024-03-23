Sunday, March 24, 2024
THREE YEARS LATER, ‘PAPER SHORTS’ MURDER REMAINS UNSOLVED, FAMILY BEGS THE POLICE FOR CLOSURE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Three years after the execution-style killing of biker Ricardo Fagundes, the case remains unresolved, leaving the family in a state of prolonged grief and seeking closure. Recently surfaced information has prompted the family to plead with the police for renewed efforts to solve the case. This ongoing tragedy underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in solving such crimes and the profound impact on the families left behind. Travis Chase provides further insights into this continuing investigation.

