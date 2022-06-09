Tik tok Star Remanded to Prison following Drug Bust

Local Tik Tok sensation 23 year old Lisa Ramnarine was on Thursday remanded to prison for allegedly smuggling cocaine inside a religious item.

The young woman who hails from Hague, West Coast Demerara was hauled before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ramnarine pleaded not guilty to the charge of trafficking in narcotics to wit 540 grams of cocaine on June 7, at DHLHeadquarters in Georgetown.

Despite her plea, she was denied bail and was remanded to prison until the 5th July, 2022 for disclosure of the file. The matter was also transferred to Court #1 before Chief Magistrate.

On Thursday, the 23 went viral locally after she was busted by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) in connection to the discovery of cocaine in a hidden compartment within a Hindu Havan Kund and other religious items at DHL. Ramnarine was arrested due to CANU ranks tracing back the sender’s information to her .