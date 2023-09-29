In a report by Dacia Richards, Headteacher Kenesha Headley of Freeburg Secondary School advocates revising school policies and guidelines related to social issues. She argues that some existing methods for addressing deviant behavior in the classroom are outdated and no longer in sync with the realities of contemporary society.
TIME TO REVISIT SCHOOL POLICIES AND GUIDELINES – HEADTEACHER
