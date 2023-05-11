TIMEHRI FARMER FEARS FOR HIS LIFE FOLLOWING DEATH THREATS FROM ARMED NEIGHBOUR

Joel Vogt details a concerning situation involving a 39-year-old farmer from Timehri. The farmer claims to fear for his life as he alleges receiving multiple death threats from his neighbor. The threats reportedly stem from an ongoing dispute over land between the two parties.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on