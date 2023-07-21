TNM LEADER DR ASHA KISSOON ELECTED DEPUTY SPEAKER OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Antonio Dey provides an update on the recent developments at the 65th Sitting of the 12th Parliament, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. During this session, Dr. Asha Kissoon, the leader of The New Movement (TNM), was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

This appointment significantly recognizes Dr. Asha Kissoon’s capabilities and contribution to the parliamentary proceedings. As Deputy Speaker, she will facilitate and oversee the legislative process, ensure fair debates, and maintain decorum during sessions.

Like this: Like Loading...