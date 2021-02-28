Toddler allegedly crushed to death by lorry being driven by dad



The family of a one(1) year, eight (8) months old boy are now grieving his death after he was allegedly killed on Saturday (yesterday) when his father accidentally drove a lorry over the toddler at their Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) residence.



The deceased has been identified as Adan Kiritpaul.

According to a police statement , the child’s father was slowly navigating the motor lorry in question out of his yard and when he looked out his rear view mirror and saw something between the lorry’s wheels.

“He immediately stopped and disembarked; and discovered his son lying motionless and his head crushed. The police arrived shortly after and commenced processing the scene. The body of the child was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital and an official pronouncement of death was made. “



A Post Mortem Examination (PME) is expected shortly while the boy’s father is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Related