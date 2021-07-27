Tokyo Olympics: “Go Andrew Fowler!” — Top Cop Hoppie

Swimmer Andrew Fowler, who is also a member of the Guyana Police Force, is the next athlete to compete for Guyana at the Tokyo Olympic Games — and his boss is firmly in support of him.



Acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie wrote on Facebook, Monday: ”Andrew, all of Guyana, and more so the Guyana Police Force is rooting for you as you plunge into your quest for gold at this year’s Olympics. Indeed, you have made your fellow policemen and women and country proud and we wish you the best of luck. Go Andrew Fowler!”

Fowler is scheduled to contest the first heat of the men’s 100m freestyle on Tuesday, July 27 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.



The race is scheduled to start at about 19:02 hours (06:00 hours Guyana time).



Fowler, drawn in lane four, enters his heat with the fastest entry time of 54.10 seconds.



The competitors are:

Lane 1 – Sangay Tenzin of Bhutan with an entry time of 1:00.81

Lane 2 – Azzam Mubal Ibrahun of Maldives – 58.24 seconds

Lane 3 – Olt Kondirolli of Kosovo – 54.69

Lane 4 – ANDREW FOWLER OF GUYANA – 54.10

Lane 5 – YazanAl Bawwab Al of Palestine – 54.19

Lane 6 – Alexander Shah of Nepal – 56.28

Lane 7 – Richardson Edgar Iro of Solom Islands – 59.23



The 25-year-old Fowler was the flag bearer for Guyana during the Games’ opening ceremony along with table tennis star Chelsea Edghill.



Meanwhile, Guyana’s other swimmer, Aleka Persaud, is scheduled to compete on Friday, July 30 in heat four of the women’s 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The race is scheduled to start at 19:30 hours (6:30 a.m. Guyana time)

Persaud is drawn in lane four with an entry time of 28.10 seconds — the fastest among the entrants.



The 15-year-old is the youngest member of Guyana’s Olympic Games team.



She won gold for Guyana in the girls 11-12 butterfly at the 2019 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Barbados.

FULL LINE-UP

Lane 1 – Angelika Ouedraogo, Burkina Faso (country), 29.52 (entry time)

Lane 2 – Alicia Mateus, Mozambique, 29.42

Lane 3 – Malia Noelani Day, Tonga, 28.67

Lane 4 – ALEKA PERSAUD, GUYANA, 28.10

Lane 5 – Judith Meauri, Papua New Guinea, 28.24

Lane 6 – Mya de Freitas, St. Vincent, 29.34

Lane 7 – Noor Abdulla Yusuf, Baharain, 29.42

Lane 8 – Jessica Makwenda, Malawi, 29.64



