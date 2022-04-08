Top Cop Leads officers and ranks in unified ‘prayer circle’

The Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken along with the Senior Officers, Inspectors and other ranks of Police Headquarters converged at the Tactical Services Unit Tarmac in a unified ‘prayer circle’ to observe the National Day of Fasting on Friday.

“Today is a day of national prayers and because we are vested with the tremendous amount of power deriving from the Police Act Chapter 16:01. The decisions we make can change the lives of members of the public, either positively or negatively. So prayers, prayers and more prayers are very important if we are to inculcate ethical morals and standards that are required by us as members of the Guyana Police Force,” Mr. Hicken said.