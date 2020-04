As at yesterday (April 21), the Ministry of Public Health announced that there have been 67 persons in Guyana confirmed with the Novel Corona virus (COVID-19), an increase of one (1) within the past 24 hours.

The 67 confirmed cases are inclusive of the seven (7) deaths recorded in the country.

To date, nine (9) persons have recovered.

Meanwhile, three (3) persons are presently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).