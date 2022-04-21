Town clerks comes in for High Praise from City Mayor for Clean Up Exercise

City Mayor Ubraj Narine praised the efforts of Town Clerk (ag) Candace Nelson in the execution of the Stabroek market clean up exercise as a part of the Council’s “Neat & Clean” initiative on Wednesday afternoon.

While dubbing the exercise as a major success, the Georgetown Mayor committed the Council’s continued monitoring of the situation. He stressed that the Council will continue to engage with all stakeholders to ensure that bread and butter issues are carefully addressed in light of the hard economic times.

Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentor and Chairman of the Markets Committee Councillor Heston Bostwick expressed satisfaction with the exercise and highlighted the need for timely resources to sustain these efforts by the Council.

Senior Officers of the M&CC including Deputy Town Clerk (ag) Vanessa Simon-Brown, Chief Constable (ag) Virjanand Gafur, Solid Waste Management Director Walter Narine, Assistant City Engineer Kabilah Hollingsworth and Clerk of Markets Sherlock Lovell provided logistics and support.