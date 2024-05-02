TRADE UNIONS AMPLIFY CALL FOR SOLIDARITY AGAINST UNFAIR TREATMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANTS ACROSS GUYANA



In observance of Labour Day, the Guyana Trades Union Congress, along with its affiliated unions, rallied for unity among all trade unions to tackle the unjust treatment of public servants throughout Guyana. The call to action was emphasized during a May Day March, which took place on Wednesday. The march started at Parade Ground, moved through the streets of Georgetown, and concluded at Woolford Avenue, demonstrating a collective stand against workplace injustices. Kerese Gonsalves provides further details in her report.

Like this: Like Loading...