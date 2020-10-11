Traffic cop beaten by GDF rank after committing driving offence

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal has been arrested for allegedly choking and repeatedly “cuffing” a Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic rank about his body when he was stopped by the cop for breaking traffic rules near the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The injured police Constable has been identified as 24030 Wilson while the GDF rank who hails from the La Parfaite Harmonie village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) is said to be attached to the Coast Guard Section in the military.

Reports are that around 20:00h yesterday (Friday) Wilson had been conducting ‘Anti-Crime Patrol’ duties at the Western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge and while directing the East-bound traffic which had two lanes that merged into one, he

observed a dark grey motor car trying to change lanes.

This act resulted in a congestion of traffic along the Meer- Zorgen Public Road, WCD.

As a result, Constable Wilson approached the driver (GDF Lance Corporal) of the said motor car, told him of the offense committed and then instructed him to pull to the corner of the said road.

According to a police statement, the GDF rank then “became annoyed, exited the said vehicle, and chucked the said rank. Constable Wilson then warned the driver about his behavior and asked him to desist which he ignored and proceeded to further assault the Constable by choking him and dealing him several cuffs about his face and body, causing him to receive injuries.”

The injured cop was then assisted by other police ranks who managed to arrest the driver and escort him to the La Grange Police Station, West Bank Demerara (WBD) where he was placed into custody pending investigations.

“Constable Wilson was later escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, WCD, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was treated and sent away for the injuries he sustained. Suspect remains in custody while investigations continue,” the police added.