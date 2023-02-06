Traffic flowing as Police take control of unrest at Hopetown 

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) moments ago confirmed that it had taken control of the unrest at Hopetown, West Coast Berbice (WCB), and the traffic is flowing smoothly.

“The Guyana Police Force would like to advise all motorists, commuters, and the general public that the road corridor at Hopetown, West Coast Berbice is currently open to the free flow of traffic,” the Police Force said in a brief statement.

Earlier this evening, chaos erupted at the village after a businessman collided with two persons who were riding an electric bike. Following the incident, residents beat the driver before setting his car on fire.

