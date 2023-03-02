TRAINEE TEACHER PUBLISHES ‘BLACK WATUH TALES’ TO KEEP LOCAL FOLKLORE ALIVE

Renata Burnette interviewed Grace Hutson, a Creative Director and Trainee teacher who has added the title of author to her portfolio with the release of her debut book, Black Watuh Tales. The non-fiction novel features a unique blend of Guyanese folklore and unsettling psychological horror, as Hutson aims to pass down the art of storytelling to the next generation. Burnette provides more details on Hutson’s creative endeavors in her report.

