TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR REPATRIATION OF GUYANESE NATIONALS

This notice serves to inform Guyanese nationals whose permanent country of residence is Guyana and who have been unable to travel home due to the closure of international borders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You are required to plan your return in coordination with and on approval from the Government of Guyana. This will enable control of the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana and protect the health and safety of all citizens dwelling there, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

Further, in the interest of public health and safety, approvals for re-entry will be phased in a manner deemed appropriate by the Ministry of Public Health, as the designated quarantine authority, and other key Government entities.

Guyanese nationals must complete the application for entry form, which can be found on the website of the ministry of foreign affairs as well as on those of Guyana’s overseas missions — embassies, consulates general and honorary consulates — should you wish to return to Guyana.

Subsequently, you will receive an e-mail confirming receipt of your application and, afterwards, confirmation of the intended date of travel.

Guyanese nationals should expect to be screened and possibly tested for the novel coronavirus on return to Guyana. This is a condition of return and will be undertaken at the point of entry.

It is anticipated that all persons entering Guyana will need to exercise patience as social distancing and health and safety protocols will be observed.

Completion of the application form confirms that you have read, understand, and agree to comply with the requirements for re-entry to Guyana.

We would like to reiterate that you should not attempt to travel to Guyana without gaining prior approval from the Government.