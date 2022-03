President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali made a commitment that by 2025, 100% of residents along the coast will have access to treated water. The Head of State said that $11b has been earmarked to achieve this feat as well as other initiatives.

The announcement was made during the commission of a new well station at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara. The $141m water distribution system will benefit some 22,000 residents of Lusignan and its surrounding communities.