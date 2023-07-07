TRIAL COMMENCES FOR TRUCK DRIVER CHARGED WITH SAFFON STREET FATAL ACCIDENT

Tiana Cole reports on the trial involving the truck driver in the accident at Saffon and Sussex Streets in Charlestown, Georgetown, resulting in losing a 23-year-old man’s life. The trial commenced on Thursday before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
