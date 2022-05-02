Trinidad father fatally shot by Bandits after handing over money they demanded

Regional News- A man shot in the head in an invasion at his home on Saturday morning died at the San Fernando General Hospital later that night.

Daniel Johnson, a contractor, lived at Paradise Avenue, Whiteland, near Gasparillo, with his teenaged son.

Police said the father and son were asleep in separate rooms when two men entered at around 1.15am.

The men wearing dark clothing and ski masks took Johnson out of his bedroom and demanded money, police said.

He handed over $42,000.

Johnson was then shot in the forehead. His 17-year-old son was not hurt.

The men escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Police said Johnson was taken to hospital by ambulance. He died on Saturday night while being treated.

Police have requested closed circuit television camera footage from residents in the area. A search is now of foe the two suspects.